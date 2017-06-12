Report finds Vermont housing out of r...

Report finds Vermont housing out of reach

Williston Observer

The Vermont Affordable Housing Coalition, along with the National Low Income Housing Coalition, released its 2017 Housing Wage report last week, revealing that a Vermont renter needs to earn $21.90 an hour - or $45,500 a year - in order to afford a two-bedroom apartment in the state. The "housing wage" is the hourly wage a family must earn, working 40 hours a week, 52 weeks a year, to be able to afford the rent and utilities for a home in the private housing market .

