Report finds Vermont housing out of reach

The Vermont Affordable Housing Coalition, along with the National Low Income Housing Coalition, released its 2017 Housing Wage report last week, revealing that a Vermont renter needs to earn $21.90 an hour - or $45,500 a year - in order to afford a two-bedroom apartment in the state. The "housing wage" is the hourly wage a family must earn, working 40 hours a week, 52 weeks a year, to be able to afford the rent and utilities for a home in the private housing market .

