Questions raised on Fisher's eugenics ties, award name
"Times change, perceptions change, information comes to light and must be addressed. Perhaps it's the right moment to revisit the name of this child-centered book award...." "We have the Red Clover Award for books for younger readers and the Green Mountain Book Award for Young Adults.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manchester Journal.
Add your comments below
Vermont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ben & Jerrya s Co-Founder Shares Bernie Sanders... (Oct '15)
|Tue
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|35
|Bernie sanders is a kook
|Jun 21
|byteme98321789
|3
|Up to 10 years for man caught with 600 bags of ...
|Jun 14
|Brooklyn Bernie
|8
|Does Vermont need a safe place for addicts to s...
|Mar '17
|tfredleg
|1
|Police: Nine arrested for selling heroin
|Mar '17
|Celebrate Diversity
|10
|Need a photo asap
|Feb '17
|Afriendofafriend
|1
|Coyote hunt is senseless slaughter (Apr '06)
|Feb '17
|amykimball
|478
Find what you want!
Search Vermont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC