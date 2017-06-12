Police Log

Investigation revealed that the business was accessed during the overnight hours on June 8. Anyone who observed any suspicious activity in the area during this time is encouraged to contact the State Police at 802-722-4600. June 10 - At about 1:30 a.m., the Keene, N.H., Police Department arrested Cody Ritchie, 26, of Bellows Falls.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brattleboro Reformer.