Part of reward expiring in Brianna Maitland case
Back in March, we told you about the tip campaign from the Center for the Resolution of Unresolved Crimes, which hoped to bring in new leads to help figure out what happened to Brianna Maitland. The 17-year-old disappeared in March 2004.
