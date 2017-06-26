Officials: No identity theft reported from database breach
Officials have received no reports of identity theft or harm from Vermonters following a breach in the state's job search database in March that officials said could affect about 180,000 Vermont accounts. State officials had said the breach could affect anyone who had an account on the Vermont Department of Labor's Job Link website since 2003, including those who applied for unemployment benefits and entered personal information to show they were looking for a job.
