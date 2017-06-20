Officials look to curb truck traffic ...

Officials look to curb truck traffic for Morgan Spring

Read more: The Bennington Banner

Officials are looking to curb truck traffic related to a water bottling company that buys water from Morgan Spring. That could mean constructing new infrastructure that would transport water that flows from an artesian spring in a residential neighborhood on Bradford Street to a more commercial area, where it can be pumped onto trucks.

Chicago, IL

