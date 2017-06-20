Nighthawks rally past Mountaineers

The Upper Valley Nighthawks used an eight run eighth inning to rally past the Vermont Mountaineers 9-4 in the first meeting of the season between the NECBL rivals Tuesday night at Montpelier Rec Field. Vermont built a 4-1 lead after five innings thanks in part to solo home runs by Chase Grant and Ryan Hoogerwerf in the second and fifth innings.

