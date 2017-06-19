New Vermont Dance Alliance Steps Out
On a recent windy morning, eight dancers gathered on the Burlington waterfront to turn their faces to the sun like flowers, swoop about conjuring birds in flight and sway in imaginary currents of water. One of 10 outdoor dance performances that day, the event called attention to the richness and challenges of dance in Vermont while heralding a new champion of the form.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seven Days.
