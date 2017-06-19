MiVT: Rocket Dog of Vermont
Two tennis balls on a cord has led one Burlington woman to some doggone success -- cool K-9 apparel that for 20 years has been Made in Vermont. Going out to play with her retriever Sunny has a little more meaning for Beth Booraem, considering Beth made that toy she's tossing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.
Add your comments below
