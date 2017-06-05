MEMS welcomes VCS for compost tour
Fourth grade teacher and leader of the MEMS compost program, Eric Schatz, explains the compost bins to employees of the Vermont Country Store. MANCHESTER - When it comes to composting, students at Manchester Elementary Middle School have something to teach the adults.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bennington Banner.
Comments
Add your comments below
Vermont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bernie sanders is a kook
|May 21
|Socialist Compari...
|2
|Up to 10 years for man caught with 600 bags of ...
|May 13
|Otto
|5
|Ben & Jerrya s Co-Founder Shares Bernie Sanders... (Oct '15)
|May 10
|Lottery Traitors
|33
|Does Vermont need a safe place for addicts to s...
|Mar '17
|tfredleg
|1
|Police: Nine arrested for selling heroin
|Mar '17
|Celebrate Diversity
|10
|Need a photo asap
|Feb '17
|Afriendofafriend
|1
|Coyote hunt is senseless slaughter (Apr '06)
|Feb '17
|amykimball
|478
Find what you want!
Search Vermont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC