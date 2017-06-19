McClure Foundation officially announces leadership transition
The board of directors of the J. Warren and Lois McClure Foundation, a supporting organization of the Vermont Community Foundation based in Middlebury, announced that it has elected Lois McClure as president emerita, Barbara Benedict as president and Rebecca Henry as vice president.
