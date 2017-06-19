McClure Foundation officially announc...

McClure Foundation officially announces leadership transition

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Denton Publications

J. Warren and Lois McClure: J. Warren and Lois McClure Foundation, a supporting organization of the Vermont Community Foundation based in Middlebury, announced that it has elected Lois McClure as president emerita, Barbara Benedict as president and Rebecca Henry as vice president. MIDDLEBURYa S- The board of directors of the J. Warren and Lois McClure Foundation, a supporting organization of the Vermont Community Foundation based in Middlebury, announced that it has elected Lois McClure as president emerita, Barbara Benedict as president and Rebecca Henry as vice president.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Publications.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vermont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bernie sanders is a kook 14 hr byteme98321789 3
News Ben & Jerrya s Co-Founder Shares Bernie Sanders... (Oct '15) Jun 17 Depends 34
News Up to 10 years for man caught with 600 bags of ... Jun 14 Brooklyn Bernie 8
News Does Vermont need a safe place for addicts to s... Mar '17 tfredleg 1
News Police: Nine arrested for selling heroin Mar '17 Celebrate Diversity 10
Need a photo asap Feb '17 Afriendofafriend 1
News Coyote hunt is senseless slaughter (Apr '06) Feb '17 amykimball 478
See all Vermont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vermont Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,588 • Total comments across all topics: 281,933,283

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC