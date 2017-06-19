McClure Foundation officially announces leadership transition

J. Warren and Lois McClure: J. Warren and Lois McClure Foundation, a supporting organization of the Vermont Community Foundation based in Middlebury, announced that it has elected Lois McClure as president emerita, Barbara Benedict as president and Rebecca Henry as vice president. MIDDLEBURYa S- The board of directors of the J. Warren and Lois McClure Foundation, a supporting organization of the Vermont Community Foundation based in Middlebury, announced that it has elected Lois McClure as president emerita, Barbara Benedict as president and Rebecca Henry as vice president.

