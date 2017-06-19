MAU achieves one-to-one student-lapto...

MAU achieves one-to-one student-laptop goal

Read more: The Bennington Banner

With the purchase of 900 Chromebooks, the Mount Anthony Union District will become the final district in the Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union to have a one-to-one student-laptop ratio. SVSU Technology Director Frank Barnes has been one of those leading the push to integrate technology into the schools and their curriculum, and he spoke before the Mount Anthony Union School Board on Wednesday to get the purchase approved.

Chicago, IL

