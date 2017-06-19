MAU achieves one-to-one student-laptop goal
With the purchase of 900 Chromebooks, the Mount Anthony Union District will become the final district in the Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union to have a one-to-one student-laptop ratio. SVSU Technology Director Frank Barnes has been one of those leading the push to integrate technology into the schools and their curriculum, and he spoke before the Mount Anthony Union School Board on Wednesday to get the purchase approved.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bennington Banner.
Add your comments below
Vermont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bernie sanders is a kook
|Wed
|byteme98321789
|3
|Ben & Jerrya s Co-Founder Shares Bernie Sanders... (Oct '15)
|Jun 17
|Depends
|34
|Up to 10 years for man caught with 600 bags of ...
|Jun 14
|Brooklyn Bernie
|8
|Does Vermont need a safe place for addicts to s...
|Mar '17
|tfredleg
|1
|Police: Nine arrested for selling heroin
|Mar '17
|Celebrate Diversity
|10
|Need a photo asap
|Feb '17
|Afriendofafriend
|1
|Coyote hunt is senseless slaughter (Apr '06)
|Feb '17
|amykimball
|478
Find what you want!
Search Vermont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC