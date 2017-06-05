Man in police-involved shooting in Ho...

Man in police-involved shooting in Hopkinton released on bail NEW

18 hrs ago Read more: Concord Monitor

A Vermont man charged with threatening a police officer during a police-involved shooting in Hopkinton will be released on bail when he leaves the hospital, but will have to report to Vermont for additional charges, according to court documents. Merrimack County Superior Court documents say Bryan Evans, 31, of Quechee, Vt., was released on $40,000 personal recognizance bail on May 26, but could be facing a $50,000 cash bail in Vermont, according to Windsor County court documents.

