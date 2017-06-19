Local police warn about legalizing ma...

Local police warn about legalizing marijuana in VT

21 hrs ago

Middlebury Police Chief Tom Hanley is among those local law enforcement officials who feel unsettled about opening the lid on legalized marijuana in Vermont. "It'll be like opening Pandora's box," Hanley said.

Chicago, IL

