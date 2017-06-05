Letter: Budget veto could hurt seniors
Editor of the Reformer: I write as the Executive Director of the Community of Vermont Elders, an organization that has represented older Vermonters' interests on the state level for more than three decades. Given the economic realities of today, many older Vermonters struggle to live lives with dignity and respect in which their basic needs are met and they have an opportunity to enjoy the later part of their lives.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brattleboro Reformer.
Add your comments below
Vermont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bernie sanders is a kook
|May 21
|Socialist Compari...
|2
|Up to 10 years for man caught with 600 bags of ...
|May 13
|Otto
|5
|Ben & Jerrya s Co-Founder Shares Bernie Sanders... (Oct '15)
|May 10
|Lottery Traitors
|33
|Does Vermont need a safe place for addicts to s...
|Mar '17
|tfredleg
|1
|Police: Nine arrested for selling heroin
|Mar '17
|Celebrate Diversity
|10
|Need a photo asap
|Feb '17
|Afriendofafriend
|1
|Coyote hunt is senseless slaughter (Apr '06)
|Feb '17
|amykimball
|478
Find what you want!
Search Vermont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC