Letter: Budget veto could hurt seniors

Editor of the Reformer: I write as the Executive Director of the Community of Vermont Elders, an organization that has represented older Vermonters' interests on the state level for more than three decades. Given the economic realities of today, many older Vermonters struggle to live lives with dignity and respect in which their basic needs are met and they have an opportunity to enjoy the later part of their lives.

