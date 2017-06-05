Judge declares mistrial in pipeline p...

Judge declares mistrial in pipeline protestor case

19 hrs ago Read more: WCAX-TV Burlington

A climate protestor charged with trespassing at the home of Vermont's former Department of Public Service Commissioner, will not face any penalties following a mistrial in court Monday. Henry Harris was charged last May as one of the ringleaders behind a gas pipeline protest at the home of then DPS Commissioner Chris Recchia in Randolph.

Chicago, IL

