Is a Vt. hospital failing to protect staff from violent patients?
The report, released earlier this month, says the hospital failed to protect its staff from violent patients. It did not provide or require workers to wear protective gear like arm, shin, chest and mouth guards.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Vermont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bernie sanders is a kook
|Wed
|byteme98321789
|3
|Ben & Jerrya s Co-Founder Shares Bernie Sanders... (Oct '15)
|Jun 17
|Depends
|34
|Up to 10 years for man caught with 600 bags of ...
|Jun 14
|Brooklyn Bernie
|8
|Does Vermont need a safe place for addicts to s...
|Mar '17
|tfredleg
|1
|Police: Nine arrested for selling heroin
|Mar '17
|Celebrate Diversity
|10
|Need a photo asap
|Feb '17
|Afriendofafriend
|1
|Coyote hunt is senseless slaughter (Apr '06)
|Feb '17
|amykimball
|478
Find what you want!
Search Vermont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC