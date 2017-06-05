Inside the Fight for Legal Pot in Vermont
After the governor vetoed a weed legalization bill in May, legislators are left to answer his concerns. But will they make their summer deadline? Vermont's Republican governor believes that "what adults do behind closed doors and on private property is their choice," so why can't the state legalize weed? Vermont's lawmakers have been dealing with pot for years now - every legislative session in recent memory has had some marijuana bill on the docket.
