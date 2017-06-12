"I Choose Film" opens at SVAC
Though the digital age is upon us, film photography remains a popular medium among artists worldwide. The Southern Vermont Art Center will be highlighting 20 of these global artists in their new exhibition, "I Choose Film," running this summer from July 8 through Aug. 27. An opening reception for the exhibit will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 8. For this exhibition SVAC has defined film as any process employing light-sensitive photographic emulsion in the creation of imagery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bennington Banner.
Add your comments below
Vermont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Up to 10 years for man caught with 600 bags of ...
|Wed
|Brooklyn Bernie
|8
|Bernie sanders is a kook
|May 21
|Socialist Compari...
|2
|Ben & Jerrya s Co-Founder Shares Bernie Sanders... (Oct '15)
|May '17
|Lottery Traitors
|33
|Does Vermont need a safe place for addicts to s...
|Mar '17
|tfredleg
|1
|Police: Nine arrested for selling heroin
|Mar '17
|Celebrate Diversity
|10
|Need a photo asap
|Feb '17
|Afriendofafriend
|1
|Coyote hunt is senseless slaughter (Apr '06)
|Feb '17
|amykimball
|478
Find what you want!
Search Vermont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC