"I Choose Film" opens at SVAC

Though the digital age is upon us, film photography remains a popular medium among artists worldwide. The Southern Vermont Art Center will be highlighting 20 of these global artists in their new exhibition, "I Choose Film," running this summer from July 8 through Aug. 27. An opening reception for the exhibit will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 8. For this exhibition SVAC has defined film as any process employing light-sensitive photographic emulsion in the creation of imagery.

