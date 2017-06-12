"I Choose Film" opens at SVAC

"I Choose Film" opens at SVAC

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Bennington Banner

Though the digital age is upon us, film photography remains a popular medium among artists worldwide. The Southern Vermont Art Center will be highlighting 20 of these global artists in their new exhibition, "I Choose Film," running this summer from July 8 through Aug. 27. An opening reception for the exhibit will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 8. For this exhibition SVAC has defined film as any process employing light-sensitive photographic emulsion in the creation of imagery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bennington Banner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vermont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Up to 10 years for man caught with 600 bags of ... Wed Brooklyn Bernie 8
Bernie sanders is a kook May 21 Socialist Compari... 2
News Ben & Jerrya s Co-Founder Shares Bernie Sanders... (Oct '15) May '17 Lottery Traitors 33
News Does Vermont need a safe place for addicts to s... Mar '17 tfredleg 1
News Police: Nine arrested for selling heroin Mar '17 Celebrate Diversity 10
Need a photo asap Feb '17 Afriendofafriend 1
News Coyote hunt is senseless slaughter (Apr '06) Feb '17 amykimball 478
See all Vermont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vermont Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Libya
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,710 • Total comments across all topics: 281,778,998

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC