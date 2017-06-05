How to protect yourself at work
How do you protect yourself at work? A shooting in Florida where a disgruntled employee fatally shot several co-workers before taking his own life, is putting a renewed focus on workplace safety. Former Vermont state trooper and workplace conflict consultant Brian Miller says people need to be more attuned to this issue, since many of us spend most of our waking hours in the office.
Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.
