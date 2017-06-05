House up for sale where you can live ...

House up for sale where you can live in US and Canada

Read more: Daily Mail

Life on the border: House up for sale where you can live in US and Canada at same time cost $109k but doesn't come with dual citizenship A 1782 fixer-upper with thick granite walls, 1950s decor, and armed 24-hour security provided by both Canada and the United States of America is up for sale House straddles border between Beebe Plain, Vermont, and Stanstead, Quebec and is a source of constant annoyance for the border patrol of both countries The home, known locally as the Old Stone Store, was built by a merchant so he could sell to farmers in both Vermont and Quebec A 1782 fixer-upper with thick granite walls, 1950s decor, and armed 24-hour security provided by both Canada and the United States of America is up for sale.

