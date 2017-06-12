French hired as SVSU Act 46 consultant

19 hrs ago Read more: The Bennington Banner

The Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union Act 46 Study Committee has hired Dan French as their consultant. French was the superintendent of the Bennington-Rutland Supervisory Union for nine years until July of last year, when he left that position to take a position at St. Michael's College.

