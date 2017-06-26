Free clinic director: Eliminate insur...

Free clinic director: Eliminate insurance companies

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: The Bennington Banner

The activist group Rights and Democracy of Bennington hosted a forum on health care at the Vermont Veterans Home Sunday, following up its rally on the same topic last month. "It seems as though most of our community knows that Vermont Health Connect, the health insurance system in our state, doesn't work well," said Charlie Murphy, of Bennington's Vermont Center for Independent Living.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bennington Banner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vermont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bernie sanders is a kook Jun 21 byteme98321789 3
News Ben & Jerrya s Co-Founder Shares Bernie Sanders... (Oct '15) Jun 17 Depends 34
News Up to 10 years for man caught with 600 bags of ... Jun 14 Brooklyn Bernie 8
News Does Vermont need a safe place for addicts to s... Mar '17 tfredleg 1
News Police: Nine arrested for selling heroin Mar '17 Celebrate Diversity 10
Need a photo asap Feb '17 Afriendofafriend 1
News Coyote hunt is senseless slaughter (Apr '06) Feb '17 amykimball 478
See all Vermont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vermont Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,367 • Total comments across all topics: 282,045,078

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC