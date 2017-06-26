Free clinic director: Eliminate insurance companies
The activist group Rights and Democracy of Bennington hosted a forum on health care at the Vermont Veterans Home Sunday, following up its rally on the same topic last month. "It seems as though most of our community knows that Vermont Health Connect, the health insurance system in our state, doesn't work well," said Charlie Murphy, of Bennington's Vermont Center for Independent Living.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bennington Banner.
Add your comments below
Vermont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bernie sanders is a kook
|Jun 21
|byteme98321789
|3
|Ben & Jerrya s Co-Founder Shares Bernie Sanders... (Oct '15)
|Jun 17
|Depends
|34
|Up to 10 years for man caught with 600 bags of ...
|Jun 14
|Brooklyn Bernie
|8
|Does Vermont need a safe place for addicts to s...
|Mar '17
|tfredleg
|1
|Police: Nine arrested for selling heroin
|Mar '17
|Celebrate Diversity
|10
|Need a photo asap
|Feb '17
|Afriendofafriend
|1
|Coyote hunt is senseless slaughter (Apr '06)
|Feb '17
|amykimball
|478
Find what you want!
Search Vermont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC