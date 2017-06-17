Farm workers, activists march on Ben & Jerry's

MONTPELIER, Vt.>> Scores of dairy farm workers and activists marched today on a Ben & Jerry's factory to push for better pay and living conditions on farms that provide milk for the ice cream maker that takes pride in its social activism. Protesters said Ben & Jerry's agreed two years ago to participate in the so-called Milk with Dignity program, but the company and worker representatives have yet to reach an agreement.

