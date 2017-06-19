Elk on the loose after escaping from Derby enclosure
The search is on in northeastern Vermont for a number of non-native elk that escaped from an enclosure in the town of Derby. Soon afterward people in the area began to see the elk roaming in the area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Vermont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ben & Jerrya s Co-Founder Shares Bernie Sanders... (Oct '15)
|Jun 17
|Depends
|34
|Up to 10 years for man caught with 600 bags of ...
|Jun 14
|Brooklyn Bernie
|8
|Bernie sanders is a kook
|May 21
|Socialist Compari...
|2
|Does Vermont need a safe place for addicts to s...
|Mar '17
|tfredleg
|1
|Police: Nine arrested for selling heroin
|Mar '17
|Celebrate Diversity
|10
|Need a photo asap
|Feb '17
|Afriendofafriend
|1
|Coyote hunt is senseless slaughter (Apr '06)
|Feb '17
|amykimball
|478
Find what you want!
Search Vermont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC