Doctor gives back and helps town's cancer patients
Dr. Leslie Lockridge and his staff at Northeast Kingdom Hematology Oncology Clinic are stepping into the breach to provide treatment for cancer patients in the Newport City area. It's a labor of love that he's determined to provide for his patients in the North Country of the NEK.
