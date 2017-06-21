Derry completes Genser buyout; Frog's...

Derry completes Genser buyout; Frog's Leap Inn fails to sell

7 hrs ago Read more: The Chester Telegraph

This marked the end of a six-year saga that began in August 2011 when Tropical Storm Irene flooded the West River and damaged the former Outlet Barn, the Route 11 property owned by Bette and Walter Genser. The town then applied for a FEMA grant to buy out the Gensers, with the goal of leaving the property in town ownership with the provision that no structures would be built that could be damaged in another storm.

