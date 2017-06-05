Connect with your family on Genealogy...

Connect with your family on Genealogy Day

A genealogy enthusiast is urging Vermonters to connect with their relatives on Aug. 9 with a free event, Ceal Moran's Genealogy Day Get Together. Moran, a longtime member of the French Canadian Genealogy Society, said the event started as a sort of family reunion, and grew into a day where people are encouraged to connect with family members and remember loved ones who have died.

