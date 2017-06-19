College system to looking to balanced budget in fiscal 2018
Officials say the Vermont State Colleges System can boast the first balanced budget in several years for the 2018 fiscal year. Spokeswoman Tricia Coates says the Board of Trustees approved a $173 million systemwide budget that does not anticipate a deficit following several years in which the Vermont State Colleges System ended the fiscal year with debt.
