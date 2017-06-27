Board orders review of Vermont's utility regulation system
The Vermont Public Service Board has ordered a review of the state's utility regulation system saying it wants to make sure it's equipped to handle modern utilities. The review would include a look at an alternative regulatory model used by Green Mountain Power and Vermont Gas Systems.
