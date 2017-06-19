Black Lives Matter Vermont investigat...

Black Lives Matter Vermont investigates racism at Burlington schools

Black Lives Matter Vermont investigated racial disparities in the Burlington School District. Organization leaders say they've compiled public data and found major disparities in suspensions and expulsions for students of color.

