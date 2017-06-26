Bernie: Obamacare Isn't Working Well, and the GOP Plan Would Kill...

Let there be no doubt: The Democratic base's center of political gravity is drifting inexorably to the left, so support for a national single payer healthcare scheme will at some point -- probably sooner than later -- become an ideological litmus test within that party. Recall California leftists booing and heckling Democratic officials who were unwilling to blindly endorse a proposed Socialized healthcare bill, the price tag for which would double the state's already-bloated budget.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Townhall.