Andover Project awards college scholarships, Kindles
Also, the Andover Project is awarding three Amazon Kindles to community members who are enlisting or are already members of the U.S. military. The Kindles will enable these young people to stay connected to their families and friends no matter where they are serving.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chester Telegraph.
Comments
Add your comments below
Vermont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Up to 10 years for man caught with 600 bags of ...
|Jun 9
|Dr Pendyke
|7
|Bernie sanders is a kook
|May 21
|Socialist Compari...
|2
|Ben & Jerrya s Co-Founder Shares Bernie Sanders... (Oct '15)
|May '17
|Lottery Traitors
|33
|Does Vermont need a safe place for addicts to s...
|Mar '17
|tfredleg
|1
|Police: Nine arrested for selling heroin
|Mar '17
|Celebrate Diversity
|10
|Need a photo asap
|Feb '17
|Afriendofafriend
|1
|Coyote hunt is senseless slaughter (Apr '06)
|Feb '17
|amykimball
|478
Find what you want!
Search Vermont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC