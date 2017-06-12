Andover Project awards college schola...

Andover Project awards college scholarships, Kindles

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: The Chester Telegraph

Also, the Andover Project is awarding three Amazon Kindles to community members who are enlisting or are already members of the U.S. military. The Kindles will enable these young people to stay connected to their families and friends no matter where they are serving.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chester Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vermont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Up to 10 years for man caught with 600 bags of ... Jun 9 Dr Pendyke 7
Bernie sanders is a kook May 21 Socialist Compari... 2
News Ben & Jerrya s Co-Founder Shares Bernie Sanders... (Oct '15) May '17 Lottery Traitors 33
News Does Vermont need a safe place for addicts to s... Mar '17 tfredleg 1
News Police: Nine arrested for selling heroin Mar '17 Celebrate Diversity 10
Need a photo asap Feb '17 Afriendofafriend 1
News Coyote hunt is senseless slaughter (Apr '06) Feb '17 amykimball 478
See all Vermont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vermont Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,380 • Total comments across all topics: 281,720,698

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC