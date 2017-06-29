Activists rally against Obamacare rep...

Activists rally against Obamacare replacements

38 min ago

Activists called on Gov. Phil Scott at a rally Wednesday to do more to defeat Republican health care bills in Congress that they say would have a devastating impact on Vermonters. Roughly 60 people gathered on Main Street holding printed yellow signs that read "Medicaid not Millionaires," while others held handmade signs bearing messages such as "No coverage, no peace" and "GOP to disabled Americans: Drop dead."

Chicago, IL

