2017 Kids Count report on Nevada is a mixed bag

The economic conditions of Nevada households with children continue to improve following the Great Recession, but the overall well-being of kids still lags far below the national average, according to a new report from the Annie E. Casey Foundation. Nevada ranked 47th for overall child well-being in the 2017 Kids Count Data Book released today, maintaining the position it held last year.

