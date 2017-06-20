2 Virginia Democrats vying to be face of Trump resistance

Two Virginia Democrats vying to be the face of the resistance to President Trump squared off Tuesday in a gubernatorial primary that's come down to a choice between heads and hearts. Former U.S. Rep. Tom Perriello , who served from 2008 to 2010, is running as a liberal crusader supported by Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders , promising to stand up to both Trump and the entrenched business interests that dominate state politics.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.