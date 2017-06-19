2 immigrant farmworkers arrested afte...

2 immigrant farmworkers arrested after Ben & Jerry's march

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

Two immigrant dairy farmworkers have been arrested on immigration charges after marching to the Ben & Jerry's factory in Vermont to call for better pay and living conditions on farms that provide milk for the ice cream maker. The Vermont Department of Corrections says Yesenia Hernndez-Ramos and Esau Peche-Ventura, both from Mexico, are being held.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vermont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ben & Jerrya s Co-Founder Shares Bernie Sanders... (Oct '15) Sat Depends 34
News Up to 10 years for man caught with 600 bags of ... Jun 14 Brooklyn Bernie 8
Bernie sanders is a kook May 21 Socialist Compari... 2
News Does Vermont need a safe place for addicts to s... Mar '17 tfredleg 1
News Police: Nine arrested for selling heroin Mar '17 Celebrate Diversity 10
Need a photo asap Feb '17 Afriendofafriend 1
News Coyote hunt is senseless slaughter (Apr '06) Feb '17 amykimball 478
See all Vermont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vermont Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. North Korea
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Cuba
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Recession
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,964 • Total comments across all topics: 281,881,102

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC