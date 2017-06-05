Young champions

Young champions

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 26 Read more: Denton Publications

The Vermont State 4-H Horse Judging Contest held on May 6 attracted 54 competitors, who competed by age group. The top 10 finishers in the Junior Division, ages 12 and 13, were : Brittany Webber of West Burke, Alexis Sanborn of St. Johnsbury, Jordan Bombard of Duxbur, Emma Zimmermann of Northfield, Jasmine Mooney of St. Johnsbury, Emma Cushman of Barre, McKenna White of Whiting, Grace Parks of Essex Junction, Bella Joly of Essex Junction and Zoe Aigner of Fair Haven.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Publications.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vermont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bernie sanders is a kook May 21 Socialist Compari... 2
News Up to 10 years for man caught with 600 bags of ... May 13 Otto 5
News Ben & Jerrya s Co-Founder Shares Bernie Sanders... (Oct '15) May 10 Lottery Traitors 33
News Does Vermont need a safe place for addicts to s... Mar '17 tfredleg 1
News Police: Nine arrested for selling heroin Mar '17 Celebrate Diversity 10
Need a photo asap Feb '17 Afriendofafriend 1
News Coyote hunt is senseless slaughter (Apr '06) Feb '17 amykimball 478
See all Vermont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vermont Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Climate Change
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,560 • Total comments across all topics: 281,546,055

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC