Young champions
The Vermont State 4-H Horse Judging Contest held on May 6 attracted 54 competitors, who competed by age group. The top 10 finishers in the Junior Division, ages 12 and 13, were : Brittany Webber of West Burke, Alexis Sanborn of St. Johnsbury, Jordan Bombard of Duxbur, Emma Zimmermann of Northfield, Jasmine Mooney of St. Johnsbury, Emma Cushman of Barre, McKenna White of Whiting, Grace Parks of Essex Junction, Bella Joly of Essex Junction and Zoe Aigner of Fair Haven.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Publications.
Add your comments below
Vermont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bernie sanders is a kook
|May 21
|Socialist Compari...
|2
|Up to 10 years for man caught with 600 bags of ...
|May 13
|Otto
|5
|Ben & Jerrya s Co-Founder Shares Bernie Sanders... (Oct '15)
|May 10
|Lottery Traitors
|33
|Does Vermont need a safe place for addicts to s...
|Mar '17
|tfredleg
|1
|Police: Nine arrested for selling heroin
|Mar '17
|Celebrate Diversity
|10
|Need a photo asap
|Feb '17
|Afriendofafriend
|1
|Coyote hunt is senseless slaughter (Apr '06)
|Feb '17
|amykimball
|478
Find what you want!
Search Vermont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC