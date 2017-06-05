How Trump's proposed budget plan could impact Vermonters
The president's plan would cripple the state's Medicaid program estimated to drain $200 million here in Vermont out of the health insurance program for low-income folks. It would freeze out $19 million for helping the poor pay for heat in the winter and cut additional weatherization cash and the plan would starve programs to help Vermont's less fortunate afford to put food on the table.
