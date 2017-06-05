Backers of pot legalization hope for ...

Backers of pot legalization hope for compromise in Vermont

Thursday May 25 Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

Supporters of a bill vetoed by Republican Gov. Phil Scott that would have legalized marijuana in Vermont said Thursday that they are hopeful that a compromise on the legislation can be reached next month, but lawmakers aren't so confident. On Wednesday, Republican Gov. Phil Scott vetoed the bill, saying he was sending it back to the Legislature with recommendations for changes, such as more aggressive penalties for smoking pot while driving or in the presence of children and clearer and tougher penalties for selling and dispensing marijuana to minors.

Chicago, IL

