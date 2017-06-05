Backers of pot legalization hope for compromise in Vermont
Republican Vermont Gov. Phil Scott announces Wednesday in Montpelier, Vt., that he is vetoing legislation that would have made Vermont the ninth state to legalize recreational use of marijuana. Scott said he was sending the bill back the legislature with suggestions for changes.
