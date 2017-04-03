Vermont Supreme Court to consider gas pipeline case
The Vermont Supreme Court is going to be hearing arguments about whether a natural gas pipeline should be allowed to run under a public park in the town of Hinesburg. If Vermont Gas loses the case that is being heard Tuesday by the court it has agreed to remove the section of the pipeline that has already been laid beneath Gepgrags Park.
