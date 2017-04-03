Vermont Supreme Court to consider gas...

Vermont Supreme Court to consider gas pipeline case

Next Story Prev Story
18 min ago Read more: NewsOK.com

The Vermont Supreme Court is going to be hearing arguments about whether a natural gas pipeline should be allowed to run under a public park in the town of Hinesburg. If Vermont Gas loses the case that is being heard Tuesday by the court it has agreed to remove the section of the pipeline that has already been laid beneath Gepgrags Park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vermont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Does Vermont need a safe place for addicts to s... Mar 28 tfredleg 1
Bernie sanders is a kook Mar 13 Lib 1
News Police: Nine arrested for selling heroin Mar 4 Celebrate Diversity 17
Need a photo asap Feb '17 Afriendofafriend 1
News Coyote hunt is senseless slaughter (Apr '06) Feb '17 amykimball 478
News Maitland's name raised by police after skull find (Feb '12) Feb '17 Joeycurrierphxaz 3
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ... Jan '17 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
See all Vermont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vermont Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Final Four
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,465 • Total comments across all topics: 280,042,630

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC