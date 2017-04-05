President Trump's Budget Targets 26,006 Vermonters Who Voted for Him
Last month, President Donald Trump unveiled his budget proposal , titled "America First: A Budget Blueprint to Make America Great Again." Despite its title, the budget's savage cuts to crucial programs would harm many Americans, especially those who voted for President Trump.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Center for American Progress.
Add your comments below
Vermont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does Vermont need a safe place for addicts to s...
|Mar 28
|tfredleg
|1
|Bernie sanders is a kook
|Mar 13
|Lib
|1
|Police: Nine arrested for selling heroin
|Mar '17
|Celebrate Diversity
|17
|Need a photo asap
|Feb '17
|Afriendofafriend
|1
|Coyote hunt is senseless slaughter (Apr '06)
|Feb '17
|amykimball
|478
|Maitland's name raised by police after skull find (Feb '12)
|Feb '17
|Joeycurrierphxaz
|3
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan '17
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vermont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC