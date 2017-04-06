On addiction, psychiatric disorders a...

On addiction, psychiatric disorders and primary care: a Q&a with a Stanford clinical psychologist

Next Story Prev Story
27 min ago Read more: Stanford

A key complication is that many opioid addicts also have mental health issues, said Mark McGovern , PhD, a professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences who joined Stanford in January. McGovern's research focuses on patients with both psychiatric and addiction disorders.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stanford.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vermont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Does Vermont need a safe place for addicts to s... Mar 28 tfredleg 1
Bernie sanders is a kook Mar 13 Lib 1
News Police: Nine arrested for selling heroin Mar '17 Celebrate Diversity 17
Need a photo asap Feb '17 Afriendofafriend 1
News Coyote hunt is senseless slaughter (Apr '06) Feb '17 amykimball 478
News Maitland's name raised by police after skull find (Feb '12) Feb '17 Joeycurrierphxaz 3
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ... Jan '17 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
See all Vermont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vermont Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,298 • Total comments across all topics: 280,096,963

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC