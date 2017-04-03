News From the Vermont Statehouse - An Analysis from DRM's...

The House Committee on Ways and Means took up H.196 , the Paid Family Leave bill this week after it passed out of the House Committee on General, Housing and Military Affairs over several members' objections. The proposal would expand the current unpaid family leave law by guaranteeing an employee his or her job upon return from up to 12 weeks of fully paid leave for pregnancy, adoption, foster care, serious illness, or the serious illness of a family member.

