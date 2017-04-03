News From the Vermont Statehouse - An Analysis from DRM's...
The House Committee on Ways and Means took up H.196 , the Paid Family Leave bill this week after it passed out of the House Committee on General, Housing and Military Affairs over several members' objections. The proposal would expand the current unpaid family leave law by guaranteeing an employee his or her job upon return from up to 12 weeks of fully paid leave for pregnancy, adoption, foster care, serious illness, or the serious illness of a family member.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Add your comments below
Vermont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does Vermont need a safe place for addicts to s...
|Mar 28
|tfredleg
|1
|Bernie sanders is a kook
|Mar 13
|Lib
|1
|Police: Nine arrested for selling heroin
|Mar '17
|Celebrate Diversity
|17
|Need a photo asap
|Feb '17
|Afriendofafriend
|1
|Coyote hunt is senseless slaughter (Apr '06)
|Feb '17
|amykimball
|478
|Maitland's name raised by police after skull find (Feb '12)
|Feb '17
|Joeycurrierphxaz
|3
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan '17
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vermont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC