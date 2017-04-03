Fire Dept. pancake breakfast Sunday
The Williston Fire Deptartment's 25th annual pancake breakfast is Sunday, April 9 from 8 a.m to noon offering an all-you-can-eat hearty breakfast including pancakes, eggs, hash browns, sausage, fruit, juice, coffee and tea. Meet members of the department who proudly serve this community.
