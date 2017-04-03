Champlain grad teaches students about sexuality
Talking about gender identity and homosexuality with students is not part of the average school curriculum. Statistics show maybe it should be something teachers incorporate in the lesson plan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Vermont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does Vermont need a safe place for addicts to s...
|Mar 28
|tfredleg
|1
|Bernie sanders is a kook
|Mar 13
|Lib
|1
|Police: Nine arrested for selling heroin
|Mar '17
|Celebrate Diversity
|17
|Need a photo asap
|Feb '17
|Afriendofafriend
|1
|Coyote hunt is senseless slaughter (Apr '06)
|Feb '17
|amykimball
|478
|Maitland's name raised by police after skull find (Feb '12)
|Feb '17
|Joeycurrierphxaz
|3
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan '17
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vermont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC