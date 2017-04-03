Ben & Jerry's Free Cone Day is back
Ice cream lovers can once again snag a free ice cream cone at Ben & Jerry's scoop shops across the state. Free Cone Day , the Vermont-based company's annual way of saying thank you to its customers, is happening worldwide on Tuesday.
