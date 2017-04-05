a Snootful: Drug sniffing K-9s train at Green Mountain High
Four dogs - or K9s - were going through their paces looking for drugs placed in the corridor of empty lockers as part of their police. The dogs are enrolled of a six week course in sniffing out drugs put on by the Vermont Police Academy.
