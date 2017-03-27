Why Vermont Journalists Want a 'Shield Law'
Ordinarily, when Rutland Herald reporter Susan Smallheer goes to court, she brings the tools of her trade: a pen, a notebook, and perhaps a camera or tape recorder. But on August 4, 1992, the veteran journalist was warned to arrive at Vermont District Court in White River Junction with nothing more than a toothbrush - the only personal item she'd be allowed to take with her to jail.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seven Days.
Add your comments below
Vermont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does Vermont need a safe place for addicts to s...
|Tue
|tfredleg
|1
|Bernie sanders is a kook
|Mar 13
|Lib
|1
|Police: Nine arrested for selling heroin
|Mar 4
|Celebrate Diversity
|17
|Need a photo asap
|Feb '17
|Afriendofafriend
|1
|Coyote hunt is senseless slaughter (Apr '06)
|Feb '17
|amykimball
|478
|Maitland's name raised by police after skull find (Feb '12)
|Feb '17
|Joeycurrierphxaz
|3
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan '17
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vermont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC